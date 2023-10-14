11:19 Q 2: Touchdown Michigan. Blake Corum runs it in from a yard out after a nice drive from the offense.

2:17 Q1: Touchdown Hoosiers. Indiana executes a trick play as receiver Donaven Mcculley completes a 44-yard TD pass to Jaylin Lucas on a play Michigan was completely fooled on.

5:08 Q1: Brendan Sorsby has entered the game at QB for IU for this series and he makes a nice run on a third down play to extend the IU drive and get the ball near midfield.

5:21 Q1: Michigan goes 3-and-out on its second series after the turnover and has -7 yards of total offense so far. Indiana takes over at its own 23 after the punt.

6:35 Q 1: After a promising Indiana drive, Rod Moore comes up with an interception for the Wolverines on a 3rd-and-12 play on a ball that was initially tipped by Mike Sainristill. He returns in to the Michigan 41 where the offense will take over.

12:50 Q1: J.J. McCarthy is sacked on 3rd-and-7 as Michigan also goes 3-and-out in its opening series. Hoosiers take back over at their own 23-yard line.

13:59 Q1: Michigan forces a three-and-out on it opening series on defense after Makari Paige applied some serious pressure on Hoosier QB Tayven Jackson on a 3rd-and-long. Wolverines take over near midfield after the punt.

Michigan wins the coin toss and defers. Indiana will receiver the opening kickoff going against the wind.

Michigan football (6-0) returns home for the first time since Sept. 23 when it takes on the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) at the Big House.

As far as the injury reports go, the Wolverines will be without running back Kalel Mullings, defensive back Zeke Berry, tight end Marlin Klein and running back C.J. Stokes, with no players listed as questionable.

For Indiana, they will be without running back Josh Henderson, cornerback Jamier Johnson and offensive lineman Max Longman.

Quarterback Dexter Williams II, who tore his ACL in the Hoosiers' final game of last season, has been upgraded to questionable for the first time this season, with Tayven Jackson still expected to start. Wide receivers Cam Camper E.J. Williams Jr. are also listed as questionable for the Hoosiers.

The game will kick off at 12:10 p.m. on Fox.