The biggest story in sports took an even crazier turn on Saturday morning when Jim Harbaugh and Michigan's request for a TRO against the Big Ten was pushed back until later in the week. No. 3 Michigan will be without its head coach on Saturday afternoon as it takes on Penn State in Happy Valley.

Josh Wallace and D.J. Waller, who were both listed as questionable on the pregame availability report, both went through warmups in full pads with the rest of the team.

It'll be a big test for the Wolverines as the eyes of the college football world tune in to the biggest matchup in the Big Ten this week.