Live updates: Michigan vs. Northwestern

4th quarter

Final score: Michigan 50, Northwestern 6

Q4 4:10: Touchdown Michigan. Tavier Dunlap makes a great move at the line of scrimmage and runs it in from 20 yards out. The field position was set up on a long Jordan Marshall return off a free kick. Michigan 50, Northwestern 6

Q4 4:17: Michigan quarterback Jadyn Davis has entered the game for the Wolverines.

Q4 4:28: Michigan forces a safety as Ryan Hilinski was pressured and tried to throw the ball away in the endzone, but was called for intentional grounding with no receiver in the area. Michigan 43, Northwestern 6

Q4: Zvada connects on a 28-yard field goal to cap a long Michigan drive. Michigan 41, Northwestern 6

Q4 12:29: Michigan's defense gets off the field again with another 3-and-out. The offense takes back over at its own 37 after a Tyler Morris fair catch on the punt.

Q4 13:40: Touchdown Michigan. Edwards bursts through a hole and finds the endzone. Michigan 38, Northwestern 6

Q4 14:15: Edwards finds a hole off the left side on a run and takes it for 24 yards to the NW 20 before he is brought down.

3rd quarter

End of the 3rd quarter: Michigan 31, Northwestern 6

Q3 1:21: Michigan linebacker Mason Curtis comes up with his first-career interception on a 4th down play to get the ball back for the Wolverines offense on their own 42.

Q3 5:12: Touchdown Michigan. Wolverines cap off a 10-play drive with a Mullings score on a run from a yard out. Michigan 31, Northwestern 6

Q3 10:42: Michigan gets another stop on defense as Stewart comes up with his second sack of the night on a third down play. Wolverines take back over in NW territory after a nice return from Tyler Morris on the punt.

Q3 12:10: Touchdown Michigan. Mullings powers up the middle and into the endzone from 10 yards out as the Wolverines cap off a five-play scoring drive featuring all running plays. Michigan 24, Northwestern 6

Q3 14:05: Mullings finds a lane and rips off a big 47-yard run to the NW 15 before being forced out of bounds.

Q3 15:00: Michigan starts on its own 25-yard line to begin the second half.

2nd quarter

Halftime: Michigan 17, Northwestern 6

Q2 0:08:Touchdown Michigan. Warren finds a wide open Loveland in the endzone to put the Wolverines back up two scores. Michigan 17, Northwestern 6

Q2 0:12: Michigan is putting together its best drive of the game in a two-minute drill at the end of the half. After a Warren completion to Loveland to the 3-yard line, Michigan uses its second timeout of the half.

Q2 1:57: Northwestern connects on a 26-yard field goal, but the Wolverines defense holds the Wildcats out of the endzone as Zeke Berry knocks a pass away in the endzone on 3rd down. Receiver Bryce Kirtz made a 39-yard reception against Berry earlier in the drive to set up NW in field goal range. Michigan 10, Northwestern 7

Q2 4:14: Michigan goes 3-and-out on offense. After A Tommy Doman punt and a good return from AJ Henning, Northwestern has it back on its own 49.

Q2 6:25: Michigan's defense comes up with a big stop after the turnover and holds the Wildcats to a field goals as Luke Akers drills one from 28 yards out. Michigan 10, Northwestern 3

Q2 8:36: After gaining one first down, Warren throws a third down pass intended for Colston Loveland and sails the throw and it's intercepted by NW LB Xander Mueller. He returns it back to the Michigan 20.

Q2 12:08: Michigan forces another stop. Joasiah Stewart came up with the biggest play of the series with a sack. After a 56-yard punt, Wolverines have it on their own 3-yard line.

1st quarter

End of the 1st quarter: Michigan 10, Northwestern 0

Q1 1:09: Michigan's second drive of the game stalled when Warren was sacked on a 3rd down play, but Dominic Zvada knocked home a 57-yard field goal to put the Wolverines up two scores. Michigan 10, Northwestern 0

Q1 5:01: Michigan's defense forces a 3-and-out. A big sack by Kenneth Grant on 2nd down played a big part in helping keep the Wildcats behind the sticks. Wolverines take back over on the NW 48 after a short punt.

Q1 6:44: Kalel Mullings punches it in from two yards out on a run to give the Wolverines the first score of the contest. Michigan 7, Northwestern 0

Q1 6:48: A Davis Warren pass to Colston Loveland on 3rd down in the endzone falls incomplete, but an obvious defensive PI by the Northwestern defense keeps the drive alive and puts the Wolverines 1st-and-goal at the 2-yard line.

Q1 8:30: Donovan Edwards runs for a 1st down to the Northwestern 19 as the Wolverines enter the redzone on offense for the first time today.

Q1 12:35: Aamir Hall intercepts a Jack Lausch pass on third down as he drags his foot in bounds to make the catch. Wolverines take over at their own 48.

Q1 15:00: Michigan won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Tommy Doman sends the kickoff into the endzone for a touchback, where the Wildcats will take over on the 25 on the game's opening posession.

Pregame