Live updates: Michigan vs. UNLV
Michigan football (1-0) plays host to the UNLV Rebels (1-0) for a 3:39 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 9 at the Big House.
The Wolverines enter the game as 38-point favorites and still a little bit banged up on the defensive side of the ball—which wasn't a problem last week and would figure to not have much of an impact in this one either with Michigan being big favorites.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh will be missing his second-straight game of a three-game self-imposed suspension. The Wolverines do, however, get offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore back as he missed the ECU game, also due to a self-imposed suspension.
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter handled the interim head coaching duties last week, while special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart will split the acting head coaching duties this game, with Harbaugh taking the first half and Hart handling half the final 30 minutes.
Follow along here all game long for live updates throughout.
8:32 Q2: Michigan drives the ball inside of UNLV's 20 but gets stopped by the Rebels defense on a 4th-and-short play on a Corum run up the middle.
13:25 Q2: Harrell records his second consecutive sack for a loss of seven yards and forces a UNLV punt. Michigan takes over on its own 41 after a 29-yard punt.
14:15 Q2: Jaylen Harrell records Michigan's second sack of the game while Quinten Johnson applied the pressure off a blitz.
14:56 Q2: Touchdown Michigan. Blake Corum powers it up the middle again from two yards out for his second TD of the game. Michigan 14, UNLV 0.
Michigan has driven the ball all the way down to the UNLV 2-yard line after a couple of key third down conversions. On the last play of the quarter, McCarthy ran the ball off right tackle for a gain of 17 to the UNLV 2. At the end of 15 mins of play, it's Michigan 7, UNLV 0.
Q1 6:20: Derrick Moore records Michigan's first sack of the year to force a 3-and-out. Michigan takes over at its own 25 after the punt.
Q1 7:06: A kickoff out of bounds give UNLV the ball at its own 35 to begin its second offensive possession of the game
Q1 7:06: Touchdown Michigan. Blake Corum scores on a run up the middle from three yards out to cap a nine-play, 80-yard scoring drive (5 passes and 4 runs). Michigan 7, UNLV 0
9:50 Q1: J.J. McCarthy finds receiver Tyler Morris over the middle in a tight window for a gain of 16 yards on 3rd-and-8. First down for UM on the UNLV 42.
11:51 Q1: UNLV gains a couple of first downs through the air, but stalls on a 3rd-and-12 near midfield on an incomplete pass from Brumfield. Punt goes into the endzone and Michigan will take over at its own 20 for its opening possession on offense.
On top of Makari Paige being out, Rod Moore and Will Johnson are not on the field for UNLV's opening drive and seem to be out for the second straight week.
15:00 Q1: Michigan wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. UNLV will receive the opening kickoff.