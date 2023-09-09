Michigan football (1-0) plays host to the UNLV Rebels (1-0) for a 3:39 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 9 at the Big House.

The Wolverines enter the game as 38-point favorites and still a little bit banged up on the defensive side of the ball—which wasn't a problem last week and would figure to not have much of an impact in this one either with Michigan being big favorites.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh will be missing his second-straight game of a three-game self-imposed suspension. The Wolverines do, however, get offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore back as he missed the ECU game, also due to a self-imposed suspension.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter handled the interim head coaching duties last week, while special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart will split the acting head coaching duties this game, with Harbaugh taking the first half and Hart handling half the final 30 minutes.

Follow along here all game long for live updates throughout.