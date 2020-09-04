Live Updates Of Allen, Moore & McCarthy From Their Respective HS Games
Keep it locked here throughout the evening as TheWolverine's EJ Holland will post live video updates of Michigan Wolverines football commits Markus Allen and Rod Moore from their high school game, while clips of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy will be inserted below as well.
Michigan DB commit Rod Moore (@Rodmoorejr) fills the gap. Now up to a dozen total tackles. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KiW6ci0Bze— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 5, 2020
End of the 3rd Q: Northmont 20, Fairmont 0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 5, 2020
Stats for the Michigan commits
Rod Moore: 11 total tackles, 34-yard TD reception
Markus Allen: 8 rec. 87 yards, 1 TD #GoBlue
McCarthy with his first TD pass of the night. Beautiful strike over the middle: pic.twitter.com/7sFUBCGmia— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 5, 2020
Can Michigan commit and IMG QB JJ McCarthy throw on the run? This answers that question: pic.twitter.com/YRHuFZvbfr— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 5, 2020
Michigan WR commit Markus Allen (@MarkusAllen19) doesn’t care about your double coverage. Strong hands. 6-yard TD. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UCfR1tRjHF— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 5, 2020
Side note: Rod Moore is facing a triple option team tonight. He’s living around the box. https://t.co/w5JMbQ9IuS— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 5, 2020
Half: Northmont 7, Fairmont 0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 5, 2020
Stats for the Michigan commits
Rod Moore: 10 total tackles, 34-yard TD reception
Markus Allen: 3 rec. 40 yards #GoBlue
Michigan DB commit Rod Moore (@Rodmoorejr) just lined up at WR and did this— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 5, 2020
😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jj4EF1OhXT
Michigan WR commit Markus Allen (@MarkusAllen19) with a great snag. Picks up 21. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9vCTsqYsCV— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 5, 2020
Michigan DB commit Rod Moore (@Rodmoorejr) comes up and delivers a blow #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6Oy8ixHQKa— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 4, 2020
Michigan DB commit Rod Moore (@Rodmoorejr) makes another stop #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/m6Fh1KOlVG— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 4, 2020
End of the 1st Q: Northmont 0, Fairmont 0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 4, 2020
Stats for the Michigan commits
Rod Moore: 2 solo tackles
Markus Allen: 1 rec. 11 yards #GoBlue
Apparently Michigan WR commit Markus Allen (@MarkusAllen19) loves to block 😂 #GoBlue #Bully pic.twitter.com/OeMphaU1Tg— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 4, 2020
Michigan DB commit Rod Moore (@Rodmoorejr) makes the stop on third down #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HuwKbrwi0A— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 4, 2020
It’s senior night at Northmont. Rod Moore’s (@Rodmoorejr) fam went with a Michigan theme. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/s5BaIWofyR— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 4, 2020
Game No. 2 📍 pic.twitter.com/2GSExyuquL— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 4, 2020
