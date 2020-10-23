 Keep it locked here for updates on Rayshaun Benny and 4-star Michigan Wolverines football commit Quintin Somerville.
Live Updates: The Latest With Rayshaun Benny, U-M Commit Quintin Somerville

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com
TheWolverine is on the road once again checking out key Michigan Wolverines football commits and targets, with four-star defensive end pledge Quintin Somerville and four-star defensive tackle target Rayshaun Benny highlighting tonight's slate.

Keep it LOCKED HERE BY CLICKING THIS LINK to catch all the updates and highlights surrounding the aforementioned players, along with several other key Maize and Blue targets we'll be keeping an eye on.

RELATED: What Rayshaun Benny's Delay Means for Michigan

RELATED: ITF: Milton as a Leader, Missing Gophers and More

Michigan Wolverines football target Rayshaun Benny
Michigan Wolverines football target Rayshaun Benny is rated as the No. 90 player in the nation. (Rivals.com)

