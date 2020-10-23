Wolverine TV: What Rayshaun Benny's Delay Means For Michigan
On this week's episode of The Wolverine Recruiting Show, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss top storylines surrounding Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, including on new Rivals100 LB commit Branden Jennings, Rivals100 DT target Rayshaun Benny delaying his announcement and more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Oct. 22)
RELATED: Blue Chips: Rivals100 CB Ceyair Wright Excited About Michigan Visit
