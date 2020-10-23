On this week's episode of The Wolverine Recruiting Show, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss top storylines surrounding Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, including on new Rivals100 LB commit Branden Jennings, Rivals100 DT target Rayshaun Benny delaying his announcement and more.

