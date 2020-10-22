Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Oct. 22)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox preview Michigan football's game against Minnesota, talk about what fans should expect from redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton in his debut as a starter and more.
RELATED: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Minnesota
RELATED: News & Views: Vince Gray's Time, Emerging D-Linemen, Andrew Vastardis' Rise
