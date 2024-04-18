The Michigan hockey offseason continues to be a busy one. Multiple have already announced their return and some have announced their departure, but one key player still has a big decision to make. Additionally, Michigan has already landed two commitments through the Transfer Portal. Below is a full breakdown of all the changes of Michigan hockey's offseason.

Players who have announced they are departing

F Frank Nazar III Just two days after Michigan's season ended in St. Paul, Minnesota, in the Frozen Four, Nazar III signed with the Chicago Blackhawks. The signed officially ended his tenure at Michigan. The day after he signed with the Blackhawks, Nazar III, in his NHL debut, scored his first career NHL goal. F Gavin Brindley Brindley wasn't as quick to sign his NHL contract (with the Columbus Blue Jackets), but the Big Ten Player of the Year ultimately ended up forgoing his remaining two seasons of eligibility in favor of the professional route. He made his NHL debut for the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in a 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. D Dylan Duke Duke signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning after three years in Ann Arbor. He made his AHL debut with the Syracuse Crunch, the Lightning's AHL affiliate, on Wednesday.

Players who have announced they are returning

F Rutger McGroarty McGroarty will return to Michigan for his junior season. He was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, but after reported discussions with the franchise, McGroarty ultimately decided to return for a third season in Ann Arbor. He is a member of Michigan's top line and his return is one of the biggest moves of the offseason. D Jacob Truscott Michigan hockey announced on Wednesday that Jacob Truscott will return to Michigan for his fifth season. The captain's return to the program is a huge addition for the Wolverines heading into 2024-25. F T.J. Hughes On Thursday, Michigan also announced the return of junior forward T.J. Hughes. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has totaled 84 points (32 goals, 52 assists) in his two seasons at Michigan. Hughes will be a big piece for Michigan next season.

Incoming transfers committed to Michigan

G Logan Stein Ferris State's Logan Stein has committed to Michigan. The fifth-year senior had a .910 save percentage and a 2.90 goals allowed average last season with the Bulldogs. Ferris State finished 63rd in the PairWise rankings out of 64 teams. With the departures of Jake Barczewski and Noah West (who transferred to Ferris State, ironically), Stein will be an early candidate to be Michigan's starting goaltender next season. D Tim Lovell Lovell arrives in Ann Arbor after three seasons at Arizona State. He began his career at Boston College, but he will now play his fifth season of college hockey at Michigan. He was a Hobey Baker Award nominee in 2023-24 with 37 total points (five goals, 32 assists).

Players who have yet to announce a decision