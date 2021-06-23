'Locked In' Zeb Jackson 'Extremely Confident' In Michigan's 2021-22 Squad

Michigan Wolverines basketball could potentially be without five of its top six contributors from its Big Ten championship team last season, though freshman center Hunter Dickinson is expected by many to withdraw his name from the 2021 NBA Draft before the July 7 deadline. All eyes have been on the Maize and Blue's incoming crop of freshmen, which is the top-ranked signing class in the nation, but young returning players like Zeb Jackson, Terrance Williams and others will get their shot to take on major roles as well. Jackson, who appeared on the 'Defend The Block' podcast with host Brian Boesch this week, has been working hard since the season ended in late March to make sure opportunity doesn't pass him by. "I’ve been doing really good," Jackson said. "This spring, I’ve just been grinding, putting my head down, staying out of the way and putting in work. Honestly, it’s been a fun spring." RELATED: G-League Camp Wolverines Show Well, But Miss Coveted Combine Offers RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Chaundee Brown Boosts His Stock

Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Zeb Jackson dished out six assists in 85 minutes during the 2020-21 season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Jackson has had a unique experience the last two years. He committed to Michigan while John Beilein was the head coach, and stuck with the program through the transition to Juwan Howard, who is now entering his third season at the helm. An All-State standout as a prep junior, Jackson transferred from Maumee (Ohio) Valley to the elite Montverde (Fla.) Academy for his senior year, where he came off the bench and saw his role lessen. Then as a freshman in Ann Arbor, he saw action in just 16 games, averaging 5.3 minutes per contest, most of which came in garbage time. Though things haven't gone exactly how Jackson originally planned, he has stayed positive and continued his famous 'early-morning grind,' in which he sometimes leaves the building after a grueling workout before others are even wake up and begin their day. "Coach Howard is one of the most real, authentic people I’ve met," Jackson said. "Everything that he told me was going to happen is what happened. Whatever happened that, let’s say, I didn’t like, was on me, and I understood that. That’s why I work out so much, I try and get to the point where I take care of what I can control. But everything that he told me before I got on campus has all happened, for sure, and I’m happy with the decision. "To be honest, I’ve grown a lot, I feel like, personally. Mentally, I’ve been challenged a lot throughout these past two years — at Montverde and my first year at Michigan — and I feel like it’s helped a lot. And just the fact that all the coaches stay in touch, they make sure we’re good and I’m able to get in the gym whenever I want. I’ve just been focusing on getting better each and every day still, but this past year, I definitely feel like I got better."