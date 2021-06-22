G-League Camp Wolverines Show Well, But Miss Coveted Combine Offers

Hunter Dickinson, Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith all played well in spurts at the G-League Combine. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Most impressively, Brown was a plus-20 while on the floor and Jones plus-13 in victory. Dickinson was minus-11 in a losing effort and smith minus-19 after scoring three points. "Teams want to see the leadership," he said after the game, noting he expected to perform better in the Sunday games. And he did. He was recognized as one of the top five players on day two after scoring 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting (3-for-3 from long range), notching four assists and going plus-18 in a 97-73 victory. Dickinson was plus-22 with 11 points and seven rebounds in the win to finish with a 10.5 PPG average in the two games.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5iYWxsZWQgb3V0IG9uIHRoZSBsYXN0IGRheSBvZiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRWxpdGVDYW1wP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRWxpdGVDYW1wPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUFcya2NRdjZzQSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1BXMmtjUXY2c0E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkJBIEcgTGVhZ3VlIChAbmJh Z2xlYWd1ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uYmFnbGVh Z3VlL3N0YXR1cy8xNDA3MTgwODczNjExNDgxMDg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BeWV5b29taWtl X18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEF5ZXlvb21pa2VfXzwvYT4geCBQ aGFudG9tIENhbSDwn5O4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HOWFEdDFq b0hUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRzlhRHQxam9IVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBOQkEgRyBMZWFndWUgKEBuYmFnbGVhZ3VlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25iYWdsZWFndWUvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDcwMjcxMDQxOTAw MTM0NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK