G-League Camp Wolverines Show Well, But Miss Coveted Combine Offers
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Hunter Dickinson, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and DeVante' Jones all had their moments at the NBA G-League Elite Camp, but none earned a coveted NBA Combine offer.
As reported Sunday, Brown and Jones' team topped Dickinson and Smith's behind outstanding late play from both the former and future Wolverines. Jones got the better of Smith, notching a team-leading 15 points and several big plays down the stretch, while Brown added 12 points, a few steals and eight rebounds to go along with his usual tenacious defense.
Most impressively, Brown was a plus-20 while on the floor and Jones plus-13 in victory. Dickinson was minus-11 in a losing effort and smith minus-19 after scoring three points.
"Teams want to see the leadership," he said after the game, noting he expected to perform better in the Sunday games.
And he did. He was recognized as one of the top five players on day two after scoring 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting (3-for-3 from long range), notching four assists and going plus-18 in a 97-73 victory. Dickinson was plus-22 with 11 points and seven rebounds in the win to finish with a 10.5 PPG average in the two games.
Brown and Jones didn't fare as well in the second contest, though their team still captured a 78-74 win to go 2-0 for the weekend. Brown registered five points and three rebounds on 2-of-7 shooting but went only 1-for-4 from the free throw line. He finished plus-four.
Jones finished 2-for-5 from the floor for four points, five rebounds and three assists against four turnovers. He finished plus-one.
All of the Wolverines admitted getting the NBA Combine bid was their goal, and for Dickinson it was thought to be a big step toward staying in the NBA Draft. He's looking for a first- or early second-round guarantee, he said after his team's first win, and thought he's had interviews and workouts with different teams, most believe he's still on the outside looking in.
Only four players — Carlik Jones, Maryland's Aaron Wiggins, AJ Lawson and Ohio State's Duane Washington – made the NBA Combine from the G-League Elite Camp.
Watch for more on Dickinson's decision and other Michigan basketball news in the days and weeks to come ...
