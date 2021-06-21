Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Hunter Dickinson 'Loves U-M,' Has A Plan

Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson scored 10 points and played a solid game in his first taste of NBA G-League Elite Camp action Sunday, his first public audition for scouts. He’ll be busy the next few days trying to prove he’s good enough to get drafted, hopeful he’ll be invited to the NBA Combine next week.

Dickinson has lost 10 pounds and is working to improve his agility and shooting to show he can play at the next level. He made himself eligible four days before the deadline and will continue to pursue it until the July 7 deadline to withdraw his name.

“I just thought it was the best decision for me because of the exposure,” Dickinson said. “I feel like it’s really a win-win for me. Whatever I do, whether I go back or go professional, I think I’m in a great spot right now with being able to have both options open. I’m trying to do the best I can to see what path is best for me.”

Scouts wanted to see him a bit skinnier, so he’s worked hard in the early offseason to transform his body. His game Sunday looked very similar to what he showed at Michigan last year — several buckets in the paint, mostly with the left hand and including a short jump shot.

Though he was 0-for-3 from long range, he was close on his shots and his form looked good. He blocked a few shots, grabbed a number of rebounds and also turned it over four times.

He’s already worked out for Sacramento and Oklahoma City and interviewed and has several other individual workouts lined up.

RELATED: DeVante’ Jones Inches Closer To NBA Dream

RELATED: No Sources Needed To Know Juwan Howard Will Stay At U-M For Quite Some Time