Winning the Hobey Baker Award — the most prestigious individual award in college hockey — is the accomplishment of a lifetime. Only 43 people in the history of the world have won the award, and Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli is one of those 43.

The 18-year-old freshman is the award's most recent winner, and he'll be a surefire top-five pick in the upcoming 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Winning the award comes with plenty of publicity, though, and Fantilli has been a busy college student since winning the award. The 18-year-old will make a public appearance in Detroit on Wednesday as he will throw out the first pitch prior to the Tigers' series finale against the Cleveland Guardians.

The team announced the news on social media on Tuesday.

Most NHL Entry Draft projections have Fantilli projected to be drafted second overall. The lottery has yet to be determined, but the Toronto native's name will certainly be one of the first ones called during the draft in June.

Michigan is still awaiting a decision from Fantilli, along with fellow freshman Gavin Brindley.