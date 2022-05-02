LOOK: Amid contract rumors, Pearson posts trophy photo
After a season that ended with a loss to Denver in the Frozen Four, Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson has been subject to various rumors surrounding his job status.
Pearson's contract expired on Sunday at midnight. With no extension announced, the general public was left without answers, thus causing speculation on whether or not Michigan's hockey program is moving on from its sixth-year head coach. However, according to TMBR's Josh Henschke's report, Pearson remains at his post, and the two parties are actively working on an extension.
"Mel is our head coach," a spokesman confirmed with TMBR. "We will broadly communicate any changes to his contract when that is finalized."
Pearson took to Twitter amid the rumors to share a photo of him at his desk, posing with Michigan's four trophies from the 2022 season: The Ice Breaker Challenge Championship, Duel in the D Championship, Big Ten Championship, and an NCAA national semifinalist trophy.
