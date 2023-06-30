LOOK: PFF ranks Michigan as number one running back room in CFB
Michigan's running back room continues to receive national praise as the room arguably returns the best tandem in college football.
One outlet appears to agree with the sentiment, as Pro Football Focus released a graphic ranking the top running back rooms in the country heading into the season.
The Wolverines, highlighted by both Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, are sitting in the top spot with three Big Ten programs commanding positions one through three in Ohio State and Penn State, respectively.
For the entire rankings, check out the embed below.
