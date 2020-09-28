Michigan Wolverines football is replacing Sean McKeon, now a Dallas Cowboy, at the tight end position in 2020. McKeon racked up 60 receptions for 668 yards and six touchdowns during his career at U-M. Fifth-year senior Nick Eubanks remains, and is the headliner at the position for the Wolverines. He made 25 catches for 234 yards and four touchdowns for the season. But as last year showed, U-M wants to use multiple guys at the spot, which is where names like redshirt sophomore Luke Schoonmaker and sophomore Erick All come into play. Schoonmaker played tight end in nine games last season and caught two passes for 54 yards and one touchdown. RELATED: By The Numbers: Breaking Down Michigan's New 2020 Football Schedule RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Vastardis Is Ready To Seize His Opportunity

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore tight end Luke Schoonmaker (Brandon Brown)

His redshirt freshman season was about playing a reserve role and learning. "I was just really looking to have an impact on the team where I could and taking everything in," he told Jon Jansen on the 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show. Throughout the offseason, Schoonmaker has focused on making sure he'll be ready when his number is called this season. He's bulked up from weighing 247 pounds at the end of the 2019 season to a listed 252 now, though he says he's now either 253 or 254 pounds.