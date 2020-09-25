The Michigan Wolverines' football schedule is finally set for the 2020 campaign (third time's the charm), with an eight-game slate in place followed by a yet-to-be-determined matchup for every Big Ten team on Dec. 19. Below are some of the most interesting statistics surrounding U-M's football schedule this fall, including several numbers and figures fans should keep an eye on.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (TheWolverine)

2 Of Michigan's past three trips to Bloomington, Ind., have gone to overtime (2015 and 2017), with the Wolverines set to play at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 7. Prior to last season's 39-14 blowout at IU, U-M's last three wins in Bloomington (2010, 2015 and 2017) had all come by exactly seven points. 2nd Straight year Michigan State will come to Ann Arbor, with the annual rivalry showdown set to take place on Oct. 31 inside The Big House. The Spartans were blown out last year at Michigan Stadium, 44-10, and were originally slated to host the Maize and Blue in 2020. MSU had the luxury of playing Michigan at home in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014, with the new scheduling quirk basically evening things out once again. The last time U-M hosted MSU in consecutive seasons was 1967 and 1968.

