By The Numbers: Breaking Down Michigan's New 2020 Football Schedule
The Michigan Wolverines' football schedule is finally set for the 2020 campaign (third time's the charm), with an eight-game slate in place followed by a yet-to-be-determined matchup for every Big Ten team on Dec. 19.
Below are some of the most interesting statistics surrounding U-M's football schedule this fall, including several numbers and figures fans should keep an eye on.
2 Of Michigan's past three trips to Bloomington, Ind., have gone to overtime (2015 and 2017), with the Wolverines set to play at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 7. Prior to last season's 39-14 blowout at IU, U-M's last three wins in Bloomington (2010, 2015 and 2017) had all come by exactly seven points.
2nd Straight year Michigan State will come to Ann Arbor, with the annual rivalry showdown set to take place on Oct. 31 inside The Big House. The Spartans were blown out last year at Michigan Stadium, 44-10, and were originally slated to host the Maize and Blue in 2020. MSU had the luxury of playing Michigan at home in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014, with the new scheduling quirk basically evening things out once again. The last time U-M hosted MSU in consecutive seasons was 1967 and 1968.
3rd Time since 1999 Michigan will open the season with a road game when it travels to Minnesota on Oct. 24. The other two occurrences since '99 have both occurred under current head coach Jim Harbaugh — 2015 at Utah and 2018 at Notre Dame.
4 Games from the original slate that have been canceled due to the numerous schedule fluctuations — at Washington, Ball State, Arkansas State and Purdue. The showdown against the Huskies was set to take place in Seattle on Sept. 5, while contests against the Cardinals and Red Wolves were slated to occur on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, respectively, inside The Big House. U-M had originally been slated to host Purdue as well on Oct. 24.
