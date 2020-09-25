The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 25
Tweets of the day
Ronnie Bell on Joe Milton: "Joe got here a semester before me, but I've been around him more than anybody and he's lights out right now. I told the guys the other day, this is the best I've seen him play."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 24, 2020
Ronnie Bell on if Nico Collins returns: "Our room with him would be, of course, better. He's one of the best receivers I've ever been around ... Our room is still very good though. I'm not discouraged at all without No. 4. But of course, having Nico is huge."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 24, 2020
⚠️One Month⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6Bi3of25ie— Cameron McGrone ✊🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) September 24, 2020
After my Tweet yesterday about the yellow ball Michigan used in 1944, I remembered this story about how college football changed balls in 1986.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 24, 2020
Full story on @MVictors here: https://t.co/7YrBoibLi7 pic.twitter.com/qJoqHfWDp7
September 25, 2020 Happy Birthday Dave Brandt - https://t.co/o67AW9lu0K pic.twitter.com/XT9iPVGg0a— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 25, 2020
Sources: Boston College is expected to replace NC State in the 2020 Empire Classic at Mohegan Sun. Rest of field currently includes Villanova, Baylor, and Michigan. Matchups are TBD.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 24, 2020
September 24, 2020
There will be no win requirements to play in a bowl this season, if approved by NCAA’s Council next month. So we potentially could have a winless team go bowling!— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 24, 2020
Hard work has never failed. Keep going no mater what the circumstances may be💯— #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) September 24, 2020
Time to work. pic.twitter.com/EzVz2rY3jW— Kyle McNamara (@KyleMcNamaraWR) September 25, 2020
Scoring goals, scoring runs... same thing #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/WNwnGYNnUw— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 25, 2020
I surveyed nearly 20 Michigan beat writers/analysts for their thoughts and predictions on the 2020 season. Lots of great stuff in here, including predicted finishes, breakout players, big wins/losses and more.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 24, 2020
Short answers in grid👇. More detail inside.https://t.co/sl43VgSrjA pic.twitter.com/Woz1rkh4FP
The $4.6M in grants awarded to @UMich researchers today by the @CDCgov and @NIH will fund vital scientific efforts to examine data-driven solutions and bring clarity to firearm injury prevention. https://t.co/oUH42i1uHs pic.twitter.com/4P0TMMDYnR— Dr. Mark Schlissel (@DrMarkSchlissel) September 24, 2020
Get to know a little bit more about @brownjaedan, who has quite the Maize and Blue family history! #goblue pic.twitter.com/74HvL3tHb5— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) September 24, 2020
In 2001, Karen England took the field and made history, becoming the first female drum major of @umichband. #UMichWomen150 #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/WjFwpSYnUZ— University of Michigan (@UMich) September 24, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Faster, Stronger Ronnie Bell Ready to be Joe Milton's No. 1 Target
• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Ronnie Bell, Cam McGrone Excited About Michigan's 2020 Team
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: U-M Football and the Start of Padded Practices, the 2020 Season and More
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Ben Herbert Talks 'Embracing' the Offseason, Preparing the Wolverines
• Tom Wywrot, MGoBlue.com: Franz Wagner Credits U-M Strength and Conditioning for Successful First Season
---
