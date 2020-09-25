 Michigan Wolverines football's Ronnie Bell and Cam McGrone spoke yesterday about their excitement for the 2020 season.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Quote of the day

"Joe got here a semester before me, but I've been around him more than anybody and he's lights out right now. I told the guys the other day, this is the best I've seen him play."
— Junior wideout Ronnie Bell, discussing how much redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton has progressed
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Faster, Stronger Ronnie Bell Ready to be Joe Milton's No. 1 Target

• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Ronnie Bell, Cam McGrone Excited About Michigan's 2020 Team

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: U-M Football and the Start of Padded Practices, the 2020 Season and More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Ben Herbert Talks 'Embracing' the Offseason, Preparing the Wolverines

• Tom Wywrot, MGoBlue.com: Franz Wagner Credits U-M Strength and Conditioning for Successful First Season

