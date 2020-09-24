Do you have a question pertaining to the Michigan Wolverines' football team and the start of padded practices on Sept. 30? You're in luck, because the entire staff of TheWolverine is on hand to answer your most pressing questions on this "Ask Anything Thursday."

Subscribers can be a part of the discussion by clicking HERE, as we'll be fielding inquiries surrounding Jim Harbaugh and the impending season, Juwan Howard's basketball crew, recruiting and much more.