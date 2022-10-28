Josh Henschke

Everything suggests, analytics included, that this is a game that Michigan should win comfortably. This rivalry is one that the paper statistics and storylines get thrown out the window pretty quickly. With that being said, though, this game has been circled on the Wolverines' calendar since last year. The program knows that in order to get where it needs to be, games like these need to be won. I just don't think that Michigan State has the reinforcements to take away both the passing and the run game. One might be taken away, but the other is going to be doing damage. I don't foresee a blowout, more like a comfortable win for the Wolverines.

Michigan 31 - Michigan State 17

Brandon Justice

Michigan is better than Michigan State — plain and simple. On offense, defense, and special teams, the Wolverines are unequivocally superior to the Spartans. But this rivalry tends to cancel out matchups, logic, & any common sense. Michigan did a lot of things in 2021 — but it didn’t beat Michigan Stare. It sure feels like Michigan is primed for revenge that’s bottled up from the last two years. Last year, it was Heisman Trophy contending RB Kenneth Walker who was the difference; this year, I think it’s Blake Corum & Michigan’s defense.

Michigan 42 - MSU 17

Dennis Fithian

Michigan is in a good spot heading into Saturday night. U-M will try and blow MSU off the ball with its run game. If the Spartans start loading up against the run the Wolverines have the quarterback and receivers to attack via the passing game. Defensively, UM has the talent to contain Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman. Everything points to a U-M victory.

Michigan 38- Michigan State 20

Trevor McCue

In 2021 Michigan lost to Michigan State for the same reason Ohio State lost to them. On the road, failed to capitalize on opportunities, settled for FGs, and lost the battle in the run game. When Michigan needed to run the ball they couldn’t and Kenneth Walker went nuts to close the deal for the Spartans. It’s 2022, the game is in Ann Arbor and Kenneth Walker is in Seattle. Michigan is coming off its best rushing performance in 6 years. Blake Corum will have another performance getting people talking Heisman and JJ will make some plays against a weaker secondary. Thorne will have a big scramble or two, a big play to Reed but he will also make mistakes. The game will be close to start, and Michigan will pull away in the second half. 2019 Redux.

Michigan 45 - Michigan State 13

Brock Heilig

The first of Jim Harbaugh’s four goals that he laid out at Big Ten Media Days is upon us. Last year, Michigan proved that it could achieve great success even with a loss to Michigan State. The Wolverines beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and put themselves in a position to compete for a national championship. However, that can’t happen again this year. Theoretically, Michigan could survive a loss to Michigan State and still find itself in the same position as last season. But the fans, coaches and players would all agree that’s unacceptable. This Spartan team is atrocious. Jim Harbaugh cannot lose this game. I think Michigan State will hang around for a while, but Michigan’s superior talent level will ultimately be too much for the Spartans to handle. Regardless of what happens, this is a must-win for Michigan.

Michigan 34 - Michigan State 26

Davis Moseley

Michigan State is 2-0 vs Michigan under Mel Tucker, and they look to remain undefeated. In order for Michigan to flip the script, Michigan will need to play at the same level they have played throughout the entire season. Michigan State is an inferior product on the field and the Wolverines are looking to show them no mercy. The Spartans have one of the worst secondaries in all of Power 5 and Michigan has a QB whose arm talent rivals any in the country. The Wolverines will look to pummel the Spartans in the trenches, but with Michigan State stacking the box, I think it’s time for McCarthy to make a statement. McCarthy throws for 275+ and for multiple TDs. Andrel Anthony and Ronnie Bell score for the Wolverines through the air as Corum racks up another 100-yard game. The Wolverines roll and avenge last season's loss vs Michigan State.

Michigan 38 - Michigan State 14

