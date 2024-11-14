Three Predictions: Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Ole Miss, Notre Dame

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (Photo by Rivals.com)

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has a trio of predictions on five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and more flips on the way for Ole Miss and Notre Dame.

1. FIVE-STAR LB NATHANIEL OWUSU-BOETENG TO MICHIGAN

Michigan is turning up the heat on its top remaining targets as the Early Signing Period nears, and that includes Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, one of the top remaining uncommitted five-stars in the Rivals250. Owusu-Boateng has made visits back to Michigan and Notre Dame each of the past two weekends, and there is a sense that the Wolverines have put themselves in the best position over not only the Irish but Texas and Colorado as well. My Rivals FutureCast is locked on the Wolverines with the talented blue-chipper.

2. LANE KIFFIN HAS MORE FLIPS IN THE WORKS

Tyler Miller

No program has enjoyed a stronger November on the recruiting trail than Ole Miss, which has seamlessly transitioned into flip season. The Rebels have already flipped defensive back Dante Core away from rival Auburn and elite receiver Caleb Cunningham away from the Crimson Tide. Ole Miss is not done making a run at blue-chippers committed to SEC programs either. After hosting four-star LSU offensive lineman commit Devin Harper for the Georgia game, I like Ole Miss' chances of changing his mind. The Rebels have turned up the heat on Harper in a big way. The same goes for fellow LSU-committed offensive tackle Tyler Miller, one of the best in Mississippi in 2025 and another flip target for Lane Kiffin's program.

3. NOTRE DAME WILL FLIP DEREK MEADOWS

Derek Meadows