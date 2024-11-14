Sophomore Spotlight: Scouting top 2027 defensive linemen

LaDamion Guyton (Photo by Rivals.com)

It’s never too early to begin looking at the next stars of college football, so welcome to the Sophomore Spotlight. Each week, Rivals national data analyst Austin Cochran highlights a number of prospects from each position who made our initial 2027 Rivals250. We continue this week looking at defensive linemen. SOPHOMORE SPOTLIGHT: Scouting top 2027 quarterbacks | Running backs | Receiver | Tight ends | Offensive line

Player comp: Dylan Stewart Green is an elite, ready-to-go prospect. He’s a great athlete with elite length and power. He plays with excellent leverage and has a great bull rush to drive blockers into the quarterback's lap. Green has an elite first step off the line and more times than not has the quickness to slice his way through the line and into the backfield. He is supremely talented, all-around edge rusher who dominates against the pass and the run. Green has 20 total offers from seemingly all the big dogs including Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. He took a visit last weekend to Georgia Tech to watch the Yellow Jackets upset Miami, and he plans to visit Georgia this weekend for the Bulldogs' big game against Tennessee. Green has all the ability to be an immediate impact player for any team he commits to and will continue to be a top target these next couple of years.

Player comp: Khalil Mack Guyton is an elite athlete with great speed and quickness. He has technique and hands to consistently win the hand-fighting battle. He has a lightning-fast get-off and good bend around the edge to win with speed, but also has good strength to win with power. He has a very impressive arsenal of pass rush moves for a young player and will only improve as he continues to develop and hone his craft. As the No. 1 player in the 2027 Rivals250, Guyton is already receiving plenty of love. With his ability to be productive as a stand-up or hand in the dirt pass rusher, the five-star has drawn tons of interest from top programs including Alabama, Georgia and Oregon. Guyton has all the ability to be the next game wrecking edge rusher in college football.

Player comp: Montez Sweat Kitchen has one of the things you can’t teach: elite length. He has ridiculously long arms, good athleticism and plays with great leverage to win consistently on the edge. The four-star prospect has a quick twitch and plays very strong and aggressive at the point of attack. He also really loves contact. On the other side of the ball, he’s a very good blocker and could develop into an elite tight end as well. Kitchen, so far, has offers from Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. He also visited Michigan earlier this season to watch the Wolverines take on Illinois. Kitchen has the length and athleticism that defensive line coaches dream of, so I expect he will get more attention as the process goes on.

Player comp: Jeffery Simmons Shumaker is a problem on the interior. He has elite hand quickness and strength. He can beat guys with his speed or throw you around like a ragdoll. Shumaker has elite eye discipline and reads the backfield extremely well. He has the quickness and lateral movement to react and disrupt the play. He does a great job getting pressure on the quarterback from the interior as well. Coaches are always looking for players who can get after the passer, and players who can generate pressures and sacks from the interior are always highly sought after. Being a Mississippi native, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, have made Shumaker a top priority. He also has offers from Auburn and Florida State. Shumaker is an all-around wrecking ball on the line and once more eyes get on him, his recruitment will blow up.