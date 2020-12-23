 Talking Michigan Wolverines football and basketball, Don Brown, Juwan Howard's assistants and more.
Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast: Christmas Mailbag Edition

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox answer mailbag questions from subscribers of TheWolverine.com, on Don Brown's firing, Michigan basketball's upcoming slate and more.

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Coaching Shake-up

RELATED: Power Ranking Michigan Basketball's Roster: Hunter Dickinson Rising

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games at U-M.
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games at U-M.
