Michigan Wolverines basketball has played six games, and it's time to re-power rank each and every scholarship player on the roster once again. We did in the preseason, but things change once the bright lights come on. Several have exceeded expectations early on in the season, while others have been more underwhelming than expected. There wasn't much movement in the back end of the Wolverines' rotation, but there were significant changes at the top of the rankings. Here, we take a look at all 12 players on scholarship and how important they've been to head coach Juwan Howard's crew so far. RELATED: Three Key Questions: Can Michigan Stay Focused During Holiday Stretch? RELATED: UPDATED Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting 2022 Hot Board (December)

Note: Standing from the preseason power rankings are in parentheses.

12. Freshman Guard Jace Howard (12)

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman Jace Howard is playing a reserve role this season. (Lon Horwedel)

Howard's teammates have been impressed with the way he competes on the scout team. The former three-star recruit may have a role in the rotation later in his career, but this season he's enjoying playing the part of a reserve. He has appeared in three games for a total of 10 minutes and has notched one rebound.

11. Junior Guard Adrien Nunez (11)

Michigan Wolverines basketball junior Adrien Nunez has seen 11 minutes of game action this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

Like Howard, Nunez has played only sparingly thus far (11 minutes in three appearances), with Michigan actually being much deeper in its rotation than last year. He has yet to prove he's a viable option as a shooter and defender off the bench, and will remain a reserve until he can do so.

10. Freshman Guard Zeb Jackson (10)

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman Zeb Jackson has totaled 10 minutes of playing time this season. (AP Images)

Due to foul trouble, Jackson played several minutes during key portions in two games (Oakland and Ball State), but has otherwise only been featured in mop-up duty. The freshman has three points, two assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes on the season. He's flashed his athleticism but has shown he has a ways to go as a point guard on both ends of the floor, as is the case with many freshmen.

9. Freshman Forward Terrance Williams (9)

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman Terrance Williams is averaging 3.5 points per game. (Lon Horwedel / The Wolverine)

Williams is still ranked ninth, but don't be fooled — he's been a valuable piece to Michigan's rotation, and we're not sure the Wolverines beat Oakland without him. The 6-7, 240-pounder is becoming known for his grit and high-level effort, and both of those things will keep him in the rotation. His numbers — 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 9.5 minutes — aren't gaudy, but he plays solid defense, flows well within the offense and can add a much-needed spark off the bench.

8. Junior Forward Brandon Johns (8)

Michgian Wolverines basketball junior Brandon Johns is playing 12.7 minutes per game off the bench. (USA Today Sports Images)

Johns has shown improvement from last season, becoming more efficient on the offensive end (shooting 58.8 percent from the floor). His nine turnovers are a problem, but he is finding his role while playing 12.7 minutes per game. He's adding three rebounds and 1.6 assists per outing. Johns is playing some at the four, but he adds a ton of value at the five position — considering the lack of depth there — where he's going to need to play even more due to fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis being out indefinitely. He gives Michigan the ability to switch screens and more effectively defend pick-and-pop big men, of which the Wolverines will see many in the upcoming games.

7. Fifth-Year Senior Forward Austin Davis (7)

Michigan Wolverines basketball fifth-year senior Austin Davis is out indefinitely with a foot injury. (AP Images)

As we mentioned, Davis is out indefinitely with a foot injury (plantar fasciitis). Despite being in the starting lineup for all five games in which he was healthy, Davis sits at No. 7. He's been very efficient and solid in his 12-plus minutes per game, but that's about the sweet spot for him. He's averaging six points and 3.6 rebounds per game, and adds plenty of veteran play and leadership while on the court. While he may not get back his starting job when he returns, the Wolverines want him back as soon as possible and he will always have a significant role.

6. Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith (5)

Michigan Wolverines basketball fifth-year senior Mike Smith is leading the team in assists. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Here's where things begin to change. Smith is averaging 7.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest as Michigan's starting point guard, and has acquitted himself quite well in the lineup after playing four years in the Ivy League. Smith struggles some on the defensive end, where his 5-11, 185-pound frame doesn't do him any favors. He's been able to fare decently so far, but the Big Ten guards he will have to face — Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu comes to mind — are going to be much bigger challenges. But overall, he's been a positive, especially running the offense and showing the ability to facilitate. No, he's not Zavier Simpson, but he's doing what's asked of him.

5. Senior Guard Chaundee Brown (4)

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Chaundee Brown went 5-for-7 from three against Bowling Green, his U-M debut. (AP Images)

Brown becoming immediately eligible ahead of this season, after transferring from Wake Forest, proved to be a very big development. He's been a streaky shooter, but better from long range (44 percent) than we expected him to (or his Wake Forest stats indicated). A true sixth-man, Brown is averaging 20.7 minutes per game, and is contributing 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. His effort, discipline and talent on the defensive end has been outstanding, and some of the best lineups Michigan has actually include him (more on that later).

4. Sophomore Guard Franz Wagner (1)

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore Franz Wagner is averaging 9.5 points per game. (AP Images)

No. 1 on this list heading into the season, Wagner has been a bit underwhelming in the early going, not looking like a guaranteed NBA pick next summer. But as we've noted before, despite his quiet and hesitant stretches offensively, Wagner gives his all on defense and in the rebounding department no matter what. He is putting up 9.5 points, seven rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Wagner has the license and ability to move back up to No. 1 on these rankings by the time the season is over, but he'll have to make a few adjustments to his game — shooting the three better (and with less hesitation) and staying under control while driving would be a start. Remember, he started slow last season before becoming one of the team's best players, so don't be surprised if that happens again.

3. Senior Guard Eli Brooks (3)

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Eli Brooks is shooting 40 percent from deep. (AP Images)

Brooks sticks at No. 3, but he's been even more valuable than we anticipated him being this season. To start, Brooks is an elite backcourt defender, with great instincts, effort and communication. The team goes as he does on that end of the floor, and Michigan's best defensive lineups include him at point guard and Brown at the two. Howard has described him as one of the rare players that wants to guard the other team's best player at the end of a game. Offensively, Brooks has improved as a slasher, and continues to show he can knock down open deep balls. He's posting 9.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.8 percent overall and 40 percent from long range.

2. Senior Forward Isaiah Livers (2)

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Isaiah Livers is second on the team in scoring. (AP Images)

One of the top players on Michigan's roster last season, Livers has shown improvement in the early going this year, which has been a bright spot for the Wolverines. The Kalamazoo, Mich., native is second on the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game, while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from long range. He's adding 5.7 rebounds and two assists per night. He struggled offensively against UCF and Penn State, and needs to be more consistent (which he has been throughout his career, so it shouldn't be much of a concern), but outside of those two games he's been very good. Livers is another who defends extremely well, especially in rotations, and is just flat-out more valuable than the stat sheet sometimes shows.

1. Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson (6)

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman Hunter Dickinson is leading U-M in scoring. (USA Today Sports Images)