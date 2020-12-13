Michigan Basketball's Identity Is Starting To Take Shape
Michigan gutted out a 62-58 win over Penn State Sunday, a Big Ten opener that wasn’t without its warts. The Wolverines didn’t take care of the ball when they were up 15 in the first half, allowing ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news