TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Win Over Penn State

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Win Over Penn State
Michigan Wolverines basketball took on Penn State Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center and notched a 62-58 win.
Watch the postgame press conferences below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Beats Penn State In Big Ten Opener
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Forward Austin Davis
Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook