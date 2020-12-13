 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Win Over Penn State
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-13 16:12:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Win Over Penn State

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball took on Penn State Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center and notched a 62-58 win.

Watch the postgame press conferences below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 6-0 start.
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 6-0 start. (AP Images)
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Forward Austin Davis

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

{{ article.author_name }}