It's easier for a coaching staff to keep their team focused when games are on the horizon, so the Wolverines having to go 12 days without playing before heading to Nebraska could pose a potential problem for head coach Juwan Howard and Co. It's their job to have everybody dialed in and ready for the rest of the Big Ten season. General rustiness could be an issue as well.

It will be even harder for the staff to do all of that with the team — in the most unique college basketball season in history, while dealing with an ongoing global pandemic — having to travel to Lincoln, Nebraska for a game on Christmas. Senior forward and captain Isaiah Livers has already expressed displeasure about making the trip.

“We’re all not too excited about that. No knock against Nebraska, but Christmas Day, I don’t think anyone wants to travel away from their place," Livers said. "... Although, still, you gotta think about it as being grateful and being blessed and having an opportunity to be on the court. Because, like I said, the season could have not happened."

After playing the Huskers, Michigan will travel to College Park to take on Maryland on New Year's Eve, which will test the focus of the group once again. Both games are more than winnable for Michigan — the Wolverines are favored to win both, according to Kenpom — but, as we know, the better or more talented team doesn't always win in college basketball, and every game in the Big Ten this year will be a challenge.

By the way, Howard is fully intending on having his squad ready, holiday season or not, with "This game is for competitors only," being his statement to the media after hearing about Livers' comments.