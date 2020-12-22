Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has offered more juniors and is expanding his 2022 offer list. Here's a detailed look at the outstanding offers:

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard's son Jett Howard's teammate is the best point guard in his class and a Michigan priority. He and his family talk to Juwan Howard frequently.

“They’re building a crazy good relationship,” Nate Bradley, Jaden's dad, said. “Juwan is down to earth. He’s not only preaching that family talk, but he’s walking that walk. You see it with Jett.

“There’s also the accountability factor. He’s not trying to be his friend, his ‘home boy’ … he’s trying to be his coach. We’ve had three Zoom calls with them, and he’ll hold his hand over the fire in those, go over some of the X and Os and say, ‘what do you see here?’ He’ll pause and say, ‘let me know what you see.’ He wants his input, and if he doesn’t agree, he’ll say, ‘I don’t see that … I see this.

“I think a lot of people don’t know how to toe that line.”

Others do, however, and that’s one of the reasons Jaden remains receptive heading into the fall season.

“He’s open,” Nate Bradley said. “Jaden is going to make his decision based on a number of factors. He really wants to go somewhere where he’ll play right away, making sure there is some level of mentorship there … maybe where there are upperclassman who have done it before, can tell him what to expect, what it should look like.”

Bradley averaged 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game at Concord Cannon School in North Carolina last year, earning Gatorade Player of the Year in his state as a sophomore.