Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Feb. 4)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan football's big signing day, Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance coming up this weekend and Michigan basketball's return to play.
RELATED: What They're Saying: Michigan Considered A 'Winner' On Signing Day
RELATED: Michigan's Franz Wagner: 'We Haven't Played Our Best Yet'
