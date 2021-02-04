 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Brady Set For 10th Super Bowl Appearance
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-04 13:13:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Feb. 4)

Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan football's big signing day, Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance coming up this weekend and Michigan basketball's return to play.

RELATED: What They're Saying: Michigan Considered A 'Winner' On Signing Day

RELATED: Michigan's Franz Wagner: 'We Haven't Played Our Best Yet'


Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Former Michigan Wolverines football star quarterback Tom Brady is set to appear in his 10th Super Bowl this weekend.
Former Michigan Wolverines football star quarterback Tom Brady is set to appear in his 10th Super Bowl this weekend. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}