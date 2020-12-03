TheWolverine - Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Dec. 3)

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan's canceled football game against Maryland, Kirk Herbstreit's comments and Warde Manuel's response, Michigan basketball chatter and more.

