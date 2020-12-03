TheWolverine - Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Dec. 3)

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Dec. 3)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan's canceled football game against Maryland, Kirk Herbstreit's comments and Warde Manuel's response, Michigan basketball chatter and more.
Listen below and make sure to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes.
RELATED: Warde Manuel Rips Kirk Herbstreit's 'Ridiculous And Sad' Comments On U-M
RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Skene Slams Herbstreit For White Flag Comments
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook