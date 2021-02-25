 Michigan Wolverines Football & Basketball Podcast: Harbaugh Hires Matt Weiss, Hoops Talk
Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Feb. 25)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the hiring of new Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss and the domino effect that move had, before talking Michigan basketball's win over Ohio State and the road ahead.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts, and make sure to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes!

RELATED: Hunter Dickinson vs. Luka Garza: The Matchup Is Finally Here

RELATED: Spring Football: Harbaugh Likes Staff, Recruiting In The Early Going


Michigan Wolverines basketball
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers had 12 points against Ohio State. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

