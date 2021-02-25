Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Feb. 25)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss the hiring of new Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss and the domino effect that move had, before talking Michigan basketball's win over Ohio State and the road ahead.
Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts, and make sure to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes!
RELATED: Hunter Dickinson vs. Luka Garza: The Matchup Is Finally Here
RELATED: Spring Football: Harbaugh Likes Staff, Recruiting In The Early Going
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook