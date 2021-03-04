Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (March 4)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan basketball's loss to Illinois and turn the page to the two upcoming matchups with in-state rival Michigan State.
---
