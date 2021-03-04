Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-2, 13-2 Big Ten) is set to host Michigan State (14-10, 8-10 Big Ten) Thursday night at Crisler Center, the first of back-to-back matchups (U-M will travel to MSU Sunday). The Maize and Blue will be honoring their nine senior players and five senior managers for their last home game.

Michigan needs one more win (or an Illinois loss to Ohio State Saturday) to lock up the regular-season Big Ten title, while the Spartans, who have a sub-.500 conference record, are squarely on the bubble and fighting for their tournament lives.

MSU has won four of its last five games, including triumphs over top-five opponents Illinois and Ohio State last week. After getting blown out at Maryland Sunday, the Spartans regrouped by gutting out a six-point win over Indiana Tuesday night.

The Maize and Blue hadn't lost since Jan. 19 before embarrassed on their home floor in a 23-point loss to No. 4 Illinois Tuesday — a game in which they shot a season-low 34.7 percent from the field and got minimal contributions from key players.

The Matchup

The Spartans are without a true point guard that commands the team. The offense is run through junior forward Aaron Henry, who is on a tear in recent weeks, averaging 18.6 points per game over his last 10 outings, including five 20-plus point games, and fifth-year senior guard Joshua Langford, a 10.1-point per game scorer. The Spartans have the third-worst offensive efficiency rating in the Big Ten during league play, shoot an effective field goal percentage of 45.8 (13th in Big Ten) and turn the ball over on 18.3 percent of their offensive possessions (13th).

But MSU has pulled out gritty wins as of late, and that's what it would likely be should the Green and White come out victorious in this one. Michigan is second in the Big Ten in rebounding margin but failed to contain Illinois on the glass in the last outing, allowing 12 offensive boards. That is an area in which MSU, a team that corrals 30.9 percent of its own missed shots, will try to exploit against Michigan's defense that tops the conference in efficiency and ranks fourth nationally.

The Wolverines' offense — though it struggled mightily against Illinois — scores 1.19 points per possession on average and ranks third in the Big Ten behind only Iowa and Ohio State. Michigan plays inside-out much of the time, with freshman center Hunter Dickinson leading the team in scoring but having plenty of scorers around him on the perimeter.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo rotates in five different players at the center spot and will likely send some help to avoid one-on-one situations with Dickinson.

The Spartans rank eighth in the Big Ten in defensive efficiency during league play and allow opponents to shoot 50 percent from inside the arc. However, they are stout guarding the three, yielding a 30.3 percent clip to Big Ten opponents (2nd in the conference), which will be key against the Wolverines, who shoot 38.8 percent from long range (2nd in Big Ten).

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including notes on every significant player, key statistics, a Q&A with Michigan State beat writer Kyle Austin of MLive and more.