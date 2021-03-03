According to a report from Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness, former Michigan basketball standout and current Indiana Pacer Caris LeVert "should" make a return to playing in games at some point this month, though he officially remains out indefinitely. LeVert has been sidelined since mid January after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets and having surgery to remove a mass on his kidney.

I understand that thought, but it’s not that simple. Need a stopgap in the meantime.



LeVert should be back next month, but Warren is months away. He’s still in a walking boot. https://t.co/kewX7epaKP — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) February 27, 2021

Elsewhere in the NBA, former Michigan sharpshooter Duncan Robinson and his Miami Heat are making a surge up the Eastern Conference standings. After beginning the season 11-17 and possibly having a bit of a hangover after making the NBA Finals last year, the Heat went on a six-game win streak from Feb. 18 until the end of last month. Robinson, who has started every game, has been crucial during the team's stretch of success, and has hit four or more threes in five of the last seven outings. His mark of 3.3 made three-pointers per game ranks 10th in the association.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.3 made threes per game with the Miami Heat. (AP Images)

Now to the G-League bubble, where Jordan Poole was showing out for the Santa Cruz Warriors. He had been with Golden State to start the year but was sent to Orlando to get more work during the beginning of the abbreviated G-League season. March 1, however, the Warriors recalled Poole to the NBA roster, after he 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 11 games with Santa Cruz. He'll get his shot to prove himself once again. In 16 NBA games this season, Poole averaged 5.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.5 minutes per outing, while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from long range. Below is a complete update on every former Michigan basketball player in the NBA. RELATED: Five Takeaways From Michigan's Loss To Illinois RELATED: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Kobe Bufkin Injury, Gregg Glenn Futurecast

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Scored nine points and added two assists and one rebound in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Feb. 25 ... Posted six points (2-3 3PT) in a win over the Brooklyn Nets Feb. 27 ... Notched 11 points, two assists and one rebound in just 10 minutes March 1, with the Mavericks taking down the Orlando Magic. Has appeared off the bench in 32 of the Mavericks' 33 games this season, and is averaging 16.1 minutes per outing ... Posting 7.6 points, 1.5 assists and one rebound per night, while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point land ... The Mavericks sit at 10th in the Western Conference with a 17-16 record.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Dropped 14 points and added three assists and two rebounds in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies Feb. 23 ... Posted 12 points, three assists and two rebounds in a setback to the Philadelphia 76ers Feb. 25 ... Registered 13 points, three rebounds and one assist as the Mavs beat the Brooklyn Nets Feb. 27 ... Was held to five points but contributed four assists and one rebound in a win over the Orlando Magic March 1. Has seen action in 32 of the team's 33 contests with 17 starts ... Is averaging 16.3 points per game on 43.9 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from long range, while also contributing 3.1 boards and 1.7 assists per tilt.

JB & THJ stuffed the stat sheet in February. Now that’s bundling made easy 📊 @GEICO | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/aS4JFI9XvH — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 1, 2021

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers

Afterr being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Pacers, he underwent successful surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer ... No further treatment is needed, and LeVert, who remains out indefinitely at this point, is expected to make a full recovery ... He has been participating in non-contact practice drills for over a week and "should" return to action this month, according to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.

Caris Levert last 5 games before the trade:



26.0 Points

6.6 Assists

4.4 Rebounds

50/43/73 splits



His post All-Star return will be MASSIVE for the Pacers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wKwgl6fVBV — AKRiley🇦🇺 (@AKRileyy5) February 25, 2021

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Poured in 17 points, while shooting 4-of-9 from long range, and contributed two rebounds and two assists in a win over the Toronto Raptors Feb. 24 ... Hit four of seven three-point attempts, while putting up 15 points, six rebounds and one assist in a Feb. 26 win over the Utah Jazz ... Registered five points, three rebounds and three assists in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks Feb. 28 ... Put up 14 points, one rebound, one assist and one block in a loss to the Hawks March 2. Has started all 35 games for the Miami Heat ... Averaging 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 42.8 percent overall and 39.2 percent from long range ... His 3.3 made threes per game ranks 10th in the association ... The Heat are 17-18 on the season and seventh in the East.

Glenn Robinson III

Was waived by the Kings last week and is now a free agent. Ahead of the season, he signed a one-year, $2 million contract that was partially guaranteed. Saw action in 23 of the Sacramento Kings' 30 games (averaging 16 minutes) with two starts, while registering 5.3 points, two rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest and shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from downtown.

Thank you @SacramentoKings for the opportunity, and thanks to my fans for the continued support! Grateful for it all! — Glenn Robinson III (@GRIII) February 24, 2021

Moe Wagner, Washington Wizards

Posted season-highs in points (21) and assists (5), while adding seven rebounds, in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Feb. 23 ... Notched six points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block in a win over the Denver Nuggets Feb. 25 ... Contributed 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting and one rebound in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Feb. 27 ... Was held scoreless and grabbed one rebound in a loss to the Boston Celtics Feb. 28 ... Scored seven points and added two rebounds in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies March 2. Has appeared in 21 of the team's 33 contests this season with 10 starts ... Is averaging 6.9 points, three rebounds and 1.2 assists per outing in 14.1 minutes ... The Wizards are 13-20 and sit at 13th in the East.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Saw game action for the first time in almost a month March 2 in a loss to the Denver Nuggets, scoring three points and notching one rebound and one block in five minutes of work. Made 11 appearances out of 35 games so far this season, and is averaging nine minutes of action when he sees the floor ... Notching 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per outing, while shooting 36.6 percent from the field ... The Bucks are 21-14 and third in the Eastern Conference.

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Averaging 20.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 10 outings with the G-League's Westchester Knicks. Has seen action in four NBA games this season but never for more than four minutes in a contest ... Has totaled two points, two rebounds and one assist ... In the bubble with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League season.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

On March 1, the Warriors announced they are recalling Poole from the G-League up to the NBA roster. Was averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, while shooting 45.1 percent from the field, in 11 G-League games for the Santa Cruz Warriors. Made appearances in 16 NBA games thus far, notching 5.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 9.5 minutes per outing, while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from long range.

The Warriors have recalled guard Jordan Poole and transferred Two-Way guard Nico Mannion to Golden State from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors: pic.twitter.com/h2HVmH7MRB — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 2, 2021

Zavier Simpson, Oklahoma City Blue (G-League)

Simpson has appeared in 12 games for the Oklahoma City Blue, and is averaging 10.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.2 percent overall.

Jon Teske, Lakeland Magic (G-League)