Michigan class of 2021 signee and McDonald’s All-American Kobe Bufkin will be sidelined for a while with a wrist injury. He suffered a hairline fracture in a game with Grand Rapids Catholic Central Feb. 20 in a 59-44 loss. Bufkin scored his 1,000th career point in a Feb. 19 victory over Northview. The Eagles then fell to Catholic Central, but Bufkin still earned area player of the week honors after averaging 27.5 points in wins over the Wildcats (29 points) and Forest Hills Central (26), averaging seven reobunds and four assists in the two games, as well. RELATED MICHIGAN BASKETBALL: Film Review after 73-57 pasting of Indiana RELATED: Michigan on cusp of something special

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Sources have told TheWolverine.com he hopes to be back by the state playoffs. “He is definitely in good spirits,” coach Eric Taylor told Mlive.com. “He is optimistic that he will be able to come back. For now, just him being at the practices, being a leader, cheering on his teammates and being an extension of the coaching staff will be huge for our team.” Bufkin scored 29 points in a Feb. 12 win over Byron Center.

What a sequence here for Grand Rapids Christian senior Kobe Bufkin - the score, a steal & finish with a slam. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MHNNmVL2g5 — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) February 13, 2021

Like John Beilein used to, Howard has been spending more time coaching than recruiting in-season. “I’ve been so locked into this Big Ten season,” he said. “When the season is over, then we can get onto a lot of those different topics and conversations. I’m not saying I haven’t spoken to any recruits, but I’m very proud of the recruits we’ve signed, with the three young men who are the Burger Boys! [McDonald's All-Americans Caleb Houstan, Kobe Bufkin and Moussa Diabate].” U-M’s 2021 representatives are the first since Daniel Horton in the early 2000s. “I’m so happy for them; well-earned,” Howard said. “Three other youngsters, Frankie (Collins), Isaiah (Barnes) and then Will (Tschetter) — those young men, they’re in the midst of their season, and they’re having a great, healthy season. They’re a part of our family, and looking back to the text I received earlier today before the game from Frankie Collins … he was so pumped up, ready for this [Iowa] game, looking forward to watching it.

“It was just so special to know that we have some beautiful people that are involved in this program. I’m so just happy to be a part of their journey.” Tschetter was the focus of another outstanding article on his life on and off the court recently. From the Star-Tribune: "Coach Howard said we want to win and have fun while we're doing it," Tschetter said. "That's what I want to do." “He's humble, hard-working, high-character. Just everything you look for and who you want your kids to grow up and be,” Stewartville coach Adam Girtman said. Tschetter averaged 34.4 points per game to lead the state last year and is at 33.2 points and 12.1 rebounds per game this season. Barnes is playing, too, his season having just begun in Chicago. He scored 28 points and shot the ball extremely well in a win over Curie:



2021 Michigan signee Isaiah Barnes |@Isaiahbarnes_| of Simeon HS @SimeonClub @SimeonNation had a standout performance in his Wolverine debut.



6’6 senior put on a shooting exhibition in a win over Curie with 28pts.



Looked the part of an athletic shooter with tons of 2way upside pic.twitter.com/n6jHkYki2F — Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) February 26, 2021

On the 2022 side, Michigan is now a strong favorite to add a four-star to its class. As we noted a few weeks back, Gregg Glenn seemed to be leaning U-M, and Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw just interviewed him and put in a futurecast for the Wolverines.