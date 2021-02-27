 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: U-M On The Cusp With A Target On Its Back
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-27 18:36:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball On The Cusp Of Something Special After Win At Indiana

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Another Big Ten game, another comfortable win, more praise …

It’s become an all-too-familiar scenario in this impressive run for Michigan basketball, one that continued with a 73-57 win at Indiana.

Forget that this Hoosiers team is a shell of the program once considered a blueblood, or that the home court advantage was negated by the no-fan rule. Michigan dominated IU by playing its C+/B- game on a day’s rest, moving the Wolverines a game closer to a Big Ten title.

They can clinch with a victory over Illinois, which stands 14-4 with games at Michigan and Ohio State next week to end the year. U-M is 13-1 and will play three more games, finishing with three less than the Illini due to a COVID pause, and head coach Brad Underwood seemed to add a bit of fuel after his team’s 74-69 road win at Wisconsin Saturday.

RELATED: Five Takeaways: Michigan Rolls Indiana, One Step Closer To A Title

RELATED: Michigan Handles Indiana At Assembly Hall In Impressive Fashion, 73-57

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Isaiah Livers scored 16 points in Michigan's win at Indiana.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Isaiah Livers scored 16 points in Michigan's win at Indiana. (USA TODAY)

"It’s not our fault that the games that got cancelled were road games,” Underwood said. “But we’re going to honor those because we’re a member of this league, and we’re going to honor those games. And we’re not going to be the teams that pick and choose what we play for whatever.

“We’re going to show up. I think it’s about character, and this team has a ton of it.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}