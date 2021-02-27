Another Big Ten game, another comfortable win, more praise …

It’s become an all-too-familiar scenario in this impressive run for Michigan basketball, one that continued with a 73-57 win at Indiana.

Forget that this Hoosiers team is a shell of the program once considered a blueblood, or that the home court advantage was negated by the no-fan rule. Michigan dominated IU by playing its C+/B- game on a day’s rest, moving the Wolverines a game closer to a Big Ten title.

They can clinch with a victory over Illinois, which stands 14-4 with games at Michigan and Ohio State next week to end the year. U-M is 13-1 and will play three more games, finishing with three less than the Illini due to a COVID pause, and head coach Brad Underwood seemed to add a bit of fuel after his team’s 74-69 road win at Wisconsin Saturday.

RELATED: Five Takeaways: Michigan Rolls Indiana, One Step Closer To A Title

RELATED: Michigan Handles Indiana At Assembly Hall In Impressive Fashion, 73-57