Michigan Basketball On The Cusp Of Something Special After Win At Indiana
Another Big Ten game, another comfortable win, more praise …
It’s become an all-too-familiar scenario in this impressive run for Michigan basketball, one that continued with a 73-57 win at Indiana.
Forget that this Hoosiers team is a shell of the program once considered a blueblood, or that the home court advantage was negated by the no-fan rule. Michigan dominated IU by playing its C+/B- game on a day’s rest, moving the Wolverines a game closer to a Big Ten title.
They can clinch with a victory over Illinois, which stands 14-4 with games at Michigan and Ohio State next week to end the year. U-M is 13-1 and will play three more games, finishing with three less than the Illini due to a COVID pause, and head coach Brad Underwood seemed to add a bit of fuel after his team’s 74-69 road win at Wisconsin Saturday.
"It’s not our fault that the games that got cancelled were road games,” Underwood said. “But we’re going to honor those because we’re a member of this league, and we’re going to honor those games. And we’re not going to be the teams that pick and choose what we play for whatever.
“We’re going to show up. I think it’s about character, and this team has a ton of it.”
