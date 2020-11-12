 TheWolverine - Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Nov. 12)
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 15:10:32 -0600') }}

Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Nov. 12)

Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox recap Michigan football's loss to Indiana, preview Wisconsin, discuss Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball's signing class, give their Big Ten Power Rankings and more.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Joe Milton is completing 61 percent of his passes this season.
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Joe Milton is completing 61 percent of his passes this season. (USA Today Sports Images)
{{ article.author_name }}