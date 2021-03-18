March Madness is by far the best time of the year for college basketball fans (and for many sports fans in general), with the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program in particular having enjoyed immense success during this month in recent years. U-M's stretch of three consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearances (since 2017) is tied for the longest streak in the nation, with Juwan Howard's crew looking to make it four straight over the coming weeks.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team took down Seton Hall in overtime in 1989 to win the national championship. (AP Images)

Michigan will kick off its NCAA Tournament action Saturday at 3:00 PM ET against either Mount St. Mary's or Texas Southern, possessing a No. 1 seed for the first time since Howard and the Fab Five's sophomore year of 1993. The injury to senior forward Isaiah Livers has undoubtedly put a damper on U-M's outlook heading into this year's Big Dance, but the Wolverines nevertheless still have a realistic shot of making a very, very deep run (they are a No. 1 seed, after all). To get you set for this year's NCAA Tournament and the potential March magic Michigan may be in store for, we decided to take a quick stroll down memory lane and review some of the Wolverines' past successes (and heartbreaks) the program has endured in the Big Dance.

