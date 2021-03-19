Michigan Wolverines basketball associate head coach Phil Martelli took St. Joe’s to seven NCAA Tournaments in 24 years — including one Elite Eight run — as the head coach in Philadelphia. Now second in command to Juwan Howard at Michigan, he’s ready for more madness, this time coaching for what he calls a “powerhouse” program with a chance to cut down some nets in early April as a No. 1 seed. “Everything that’s done at Michigan is in pursuit of a national championship,” Martelli told WFAN’s John Jastremski earlier this week. “The guy that handles the phones, the nutritionists, the strength and conditioning people — everybody has a role, they all play this role, and it’s to set up the coaching staff so we can be in position to pursue not just No. 1 seeds, but also this national championship, Big Ten championships. “I have just been in awe of how Michigan goes about this, I’ve been in awe of working for these close to two years now with Juwan Howard, with [assistant] Howard Eisley and with [assistant] Saddi Washington. I didn’t need a boost — I wasn’t done — but to be in this situation has been very rewarding.” RELATED: Eli Brooks: Michigan Ready For A Run, Performs 'Even Better Under Pressure' RELATED: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (March 18)

Michigan Wolverines basketball associate head coach Phil Martelli was the head coach at St. Joe's for 24 seasons. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The Wolverines take on Texas Southern at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Mackey Arena. Michigan has lost three of its last five games of the season, including to No. 1 seed Illinois and No. 2 seed Ohio State. While the Wolverines don’t quite have the momentum they had when they were 18-1 through 19 games, there’s still an opportunity to turn things back into the right direction this postseason. Martelli did point out, however, that he would much rather have his team “humming” heading into the Big Dance. With the Wolverines having plenty of weapons and great balance — even without senior forward Isaiah Livers (out indefinitely with a stress injury to his foot) — Martelli believes getting out of Big Ten play and into the national tournament could serve as a breathe of fresh air, in a sense, even though they were able to have a ton of success in conference as well, winning the regular-season title outright. “In the Big Ten, there weren’t two days to prepare,” Martelli said. “Like in our situation this weekend, Mount St. Mary’s or Texas Southern, they’re going to have one day to prepare. St. Bonaventure, LSU, if we win Saturday for Monday night, they have one day to prepare. “In the Big Ten, these teams basically have been preparing for two years as we have been preparing for two years — you know everybody’s name, you know everybody’s tendencies. “I think there’s going to be some freshness.”