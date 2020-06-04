St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., maintained its powerhouse status in 2019 by finishing with a 15-0 record, winning 14 of its 15 games by 10 or more points. The Michigan Wolverines’ football program has two commitments in its 2021 class from the elite program, in three-star athlete Jaydon Hood and three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows.

Michigan Wolverines football commit Ja'Den McBurrows is listed as the 30th best cornerback in the country. (Rivals.com)

Mandarin head coach Bobby Ramsay — whose Mustangs squad fell to St. Thomas Aquinas, 56-28, last year on Oct. 4 — was kind enough to swing by this week and break down what impressed him most about McBurrows' game on the field. “His on-the-line presence was one of the best I saw all year,” Ramsay exclaimed. “He’s listed at 5-10, but I think he's taller than that.