McBurrows Plays Bigger Than His Listed Height, Excels In Press Man Coverage

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., maintained its powerhouse status in 2019 by finishing with a 15-0 record, winning 14 of its 15 games by 10 or more points.

The Michigan Wolverines’ football program has two commitments in its 2021 class from the elite program, in three-star athlete Jaydon Hood and three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows.

Michigan Wolverines football commit Ja'Den McBurrows
Michigan Wolverines football commit Ja'Den McBurrows is listed as the 30th best cornerback in the country. (Rivals.com)

Mandarin head coach Bobby Ramsay — whose Mustangs squad fell to St. Thomas Aquinas, 56-28, last year on Oct. 4 — was kind enough to swing by this week and break down what impressed him most about McBurrows' game on the field.

“His on-the-line presence was one of the best I saw all year,” Ramsay exclaimed. “He’s listed at 5-10, but I think he's taller than that.

“McBurrows has long arms and definitely looks bigger than 5-10. St. Thomas Aquinas played a lot of cover one and a lot of press defense, so he was very good in that system.

“His biggest strength is definitely the press technique he possesses. We never put him in a position where he had to play against the run much, so he was pressing at the line of scrimmage all the time.

