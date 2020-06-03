News More News
McGregor's Father Provides An Update On U-M Players Returning To Campus

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
A torn MCL derailed current Michigan Wolverines football freshman defensive end Braiden McGregor’s senior campaign at Port Huron Northern High School last year, with the injury occurring in mid-October.

Arriving at U-M as an early enrollee, McGregor got a head start on his Michigan career while continuing to rehab his knee, though that too was interrupted when all the players were sent back home in mid-March.

Michigan Wolverines football DE Braiden McGregor was rated as a four-star prospect out of high school. (Brandon Brown)
The freshman defensive end has continued to recover and train at his home in Port Huron, Mich., in the state's thumb, however, and is coming along quite nicely while anxiously anticipating a return to Ann Arbor.

“He’s actually been very busy,” his father, Steve McGregor, told TheWolverine this week. “Braiden been working out seven days a week and taking online classes — he’s taking two of them right now.

“Between that, tutoring and working out, he’s had a full schedule every single day. The Michigan coaches have stayed in close contact with him — it was more rehab stuff for his knee at first and what they wanted him to all work on.

