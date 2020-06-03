The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 3
Tweets of the day
This isn’t a publicity stunt, anybody who knows him knows this is who he is. And has always been https://t.co/LvSltGsGCz— Brendan White (@bcwhite25) June 2, 2020
Here's Jim Harbaugh taking part in an anti-police brutality march earlier today. Photo via @jenna_kieser. pic.twitter.com/MoPcWExuIU— Scott Bell (@sbell021) June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
“So early in my life, I had learned that if you want something, You had better make some noice” -Malcom “Detroit Red” X@coachjim4um Thank you for supporting as always. Thank you for listening to our black players, standing behind them, and supporting them during this time. pic.twitter.com/zX39RhZxYN— Chris Bryant (@cbryant58) June 2, 2020
Purdue QB @austinburton_12 dropping a dime to Michigan Commit @Louiehansen20 #EvadeDrill pic.twitter.com/IU4KQVA1hU— M2 QB Academy (@M2_QBacademy) June 2, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Hunter Dickinson Is Ready To Report To Ann Arbor
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Who's Next? A Look At Five Michigan Commitment Candidates
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Tyler McLaurin's Mobility At LB Is His Biggest Asset, Per An Opposing Coach
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Football's Schedule Again One Of Big Ten's Toughest
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: In moment of national unrest, Michigan football marches together in peaceful protest
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook