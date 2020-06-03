News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: June 3

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I feel like I'm ready to produce at the college level in the Big Ten right away."
— Michigan basketball signee Hunter Dickinson

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Hunter Dickinson Is Ready To Report To Ann Arbor

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Who's Next? A Look At Five Michigan Commitment Candidates

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Tyler McLaurin's Mobility At LB Is His Biggest Asset, Per An Opposing Coach

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Football's Schedule Again One Of Big Ten's Toughest

Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: In moment of national unrest, Michigan football marches together in peaceful protest

---

