Meet The Commits: Michigan's 2022 Recruiting Class Off To A Hot Start
The Michigan Wolverines' 2022 football recruiting class is off to an extremely hot start, with both of its commitments residing as four-star prospects and ranking inside the top-200 nationally.
We have provided background info on each of them below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Michigan lands a new pledge.
RELATED: What Tyler Martin's Commitment Means for Michigan
Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star linebacker Tyler Martin
Height: 6-2
Weight: 249
2019 Stats: 86 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on defense, while reeling in three touchdown grabs on offense
Quick Biography: He committed to Michigan on Sept. 11, continuing U-M's New England success on the recruiting trail. Martin is also a former teammate of current Michigan freshman offensive lineman Zak Zinter.
The four-star linebacker actually gave the U-M coaching staff his verbal commitment during an August phone call several weeks before he made the news public.
“It [the call] lasted about an hour and fifteen minutes and was a really good talk," Martin recalled. "Honestly, I had no intentions of committing going into it. I had a lot of the questions that I had answered by the coaches.
"It wasn’t all football. For me, it was hearing Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and Coach [Don] Brown say they don’t always take commitments from guys this early. They said they were all in on me and committed to me.
"That was really awesome to hear."
Essexville (Mich.) Garber four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren
Height: 6-2
Weight: 277
2019 Stats: 88 tackles, 29 stops behind the line of scrimmage and 11 sacks
Quick Biography: He committed to Michigan on Dec. 16, with his older brother, Ben, already residing at U-M as a redshirt sophomore linebacker.
VanSumeren picked up his Michigan offer in April of 2019 when he was just a freshman, with an impressive offer from Alabama eventually rolling in following his pledge to the Maize and Blue.
“I figured why wait when I know ultimately that is where I want to be," he told Rivals.com following his commitment. "It feels incredible. I really don't think there is any place other I'd rather be. Being the best I can be is now my focus.”
