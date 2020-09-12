The Michigan Wolverines' 2022 football recruiting class is off to an extremely hot start, with both of its commitments residing as four-star prospects and ranking inside the top-200 nationally. We have provided background info on each of them below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Michigan lands a new pledge.

Michigan Wolverines football LB commit Tyler Martin is rated as the No. 106 overall player nationally. (Brandon Brown)

Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star linebacker Tyler Martin

Height: 6-2 Weight: 249 2019 Stats: 86 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on defense, while reeling in three touchdown grabs on offense Quick Biography: He committed to Michigan on Sept. 11, continuing U-M's New England success on the recruiting trail. Martin is also a former teammate of current Michigan freshman offensive lineman Zak Zinter. The four-star linebacker actually gave the U-M coaching staff his verbal commitment during an August phone call several weeks before he made the news public. “It [the call] lasted about an hour and fifteen minutes and was a really good talk," Martin recalled. "Honestly, I had no intentions of committing going into it. I had a lot of the questions that I had answered by the coaches. "It wasn’t all football. For me, it was hearing Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and Coach [Don] Brown say they don’t always take commitments from guys this early. They said they were all in on me and committed to me. "That was really awesome to hear."

Essexville (Mich.) Garber four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren