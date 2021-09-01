Memphis Leaps Michigan In ESPN's Early College Basketball Rankings

Michigan Wolverines basketball fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks is using the NCAA's extra year of eligibility this winter. (AP Images)

Still, the Maize and Blue, the second-highest ranked Big Ten team behind Purdue (No. 6), are expected to contend for the national title. And that starts with defense, ESPN.com writer Jeff Borzello said, an end of the floor in which the Wolverines may actually be improved from last season. Bart Torvik's T-Rank projects Michigan to finish second nationally in defensive efficiency, after concluding the 2020-21 season fifth. "The best defense in the Big Ten last season shouldn't see much of a drop-off this season, despite Michigan losing four of its top six players," Borzello wrote. "In fact, the Wolverines are bringing in at least two high-level individual defenders in Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante' Jones and five-star freshman Moussa Diabate. Jones averaged nearly three steals per game last season, and then he boosted his defensive reputation at the G League Elite Camp in June due to his length and ability to jump passing lanes. Diabate was one of the best rebounders in the 2021 class, and he is a good rim protector due to his size, length and physicality.

