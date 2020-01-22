The players themselves did not shy away from that notion in the postgame, with both sophomore forward Brandon Johns and junior guard Eli Brooks admitting it was/is an issue.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard had some discouraging words regarding his club’s defensive efforts following tonight’s 72-63 loss to Penn State, most of which involved a lack of communication amongst the players on the court.

“A lack of communication [is what led to our missed assignments],” Brooks confirmed bluntly. “We just have to talk.”

“I think our communication could have been better,” Johns added. “We get in our heads, and it causes us to stop talking. We need to be consistent and talk.”

The defensive struggles were present from the get-go tonight, with star Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens scoring seven of the club’s first nine points to grab a 9-2 lead less than two minutes into the game.

Michigan clearly didn’t have the same intensity and energy out of the gate that PSU had, and Howard was forced to call an early timeout as a result.

“Not being ready to play and not being locked in to play [was the issue],” Brooks said. “The energy wasn’t there. We have to do a better job starting games and not falling behind.

“It’s tough when you see a guy come down and hit five shots in a row [Stevens], but you have to overcome it.”

Senior guard Zavier Simpson has long been viewed as the leader of the club and the voice who provides the team with its energy, though getting others to also do so has apparently become an issue.

Junior forward Isaiah Livers has fallen into that category at times as well, though he obviously hasn’t been able to be a leader on the court during the prolonged injury that has kept him out for the last month.

“We really rely on X [Simpson] to get us going and bring the energy,” Brooks admitted. “We can do a better job moving forward as a team bringing that fire.