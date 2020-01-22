News More News
Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Recap Home Loss To Penn State

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, junior guard Eli Brooks and sophomore forward Brandon Johns all spoke to the media tonight following tonight's disappointing home loss to Penn State.

RELATED: Michigan Falls to Penn State at Home

RELATED: Where Will U-M Finish in the Big Ten?

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be against Illinois on Saturday at noon. (AP Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Penn State head coach Pat Chambers

Junior guard Eli Brooks

Sophomore forward Brandon Johns

