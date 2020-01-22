TheWolverine

Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Recap Home Loss To Penn State
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, junior guard Eli Brooks and sophomore forward Brandon Johns all spoke to the media tonight following tonight's disappointing home loss to Penn State.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Penn State head coach Pat Chambers
Junior guard Eli Brooks
Sophomore forward Brandon Johns
