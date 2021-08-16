Michigan A Leader In TV Ratings, Which Are Steering Realignment Discussions

Money makes the college football world go 'round. That's evident now more than ever, with conference realignment being one of the main topics of conversations surrounding the sport over the last month, ever since rumors — which have subsequently come into fruition — of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC surfaced. The Longhorns and Sooners leaving their conference doesn't just have major implications for the Big 12 (and positive ones for the SEC) ... it has served, and will continue to serve, as a catalyst for realignment, and possible expansion, throughout the college football landscape. The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 — the three other Power Five leagues — don't want to be left behind. In turn, dollars made from television ratings — an area in which Michigan has long been a leader — are as important as ever. RELATED: Big Ten Network Analysts Provide Takeaways From Michigan Football Practice RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Loaded Michigan Football And Basketball Buzz

Michigan Wolverines football's game against Iowa in 2016 drew over 6.4 million viewers on television. (AP Images)

Rumors, such as the Big Ten poaching a few ACC schools or forming a scheduling alliance with the Pac-12, have since come about, with the latest one being a report from The Athletic, which detailed over the weekend that the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC are in discussions about forming alliances. It's too early to tell, reports say, exactly to what extent the three leagues would be aligned. But, The Athletic's Andy Staples wrote in his column examining the latest discussions, "if the plan includes a scheduling alliance to create more games in the Four Million Club for each league, then it could be a valuable partnership for all of them. It also could benefit the viewers by giving us more interesting games to watch." The 'Four Million Club' Staples refers to is the group of college football games that garner more than four million viewers. If this were a real club, Michigan would be a founding member and have a huge say in board meetings. According to Medium, the Wolverines averaged 4.18 million viewers per game from 2015-19, a number that checks in third nationally, behind Ohio State (5.19 million) and Alabama (5.09 million), the only two other schools to average over four million viewers on a per game basis during that time span. In addition, Michigan has been a participant in five of the 15 most-watched regular-season games in that timeframe.