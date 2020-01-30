Michigan Adds Home Game With Connecticut To Its 2022 Football Schedule
The Michigan Wolverines' football program announced the addition of Connecticut to its 2022 schedule, completing that season's slate.
The Maize and Blue will square off with the Huskies on Sept. 17 at The Big House, marking the third and final game of non-conference play that year.
The showdown will be the third all-time meeting between Michigan and Connecticut, with the previous two having occurred in 2010 and 2013.
The Wolverines blew out the Huskies in the 2010 season-opener, 30-10, and proceeded to win a nail-biter in East Hartford on Sept. 21, 2013, by a final score of 24-21.
The addition of UConn to the 2022 slate means Michigan will play eight home games that year, for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2011.
The Maize and Blue hold a 30-5 home record during head coach Jim Harbaugh's five years on the job.
Michigan's Future Schedules
