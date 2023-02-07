Michigan is continuing to add to its offensive analyst roster on Tuesday, as Nick Gilbert is the second addition the football program has made official.

Gilbert, along with Josh Sinagoa, will be joining the U-M staff as an offensive analyst. He joins the program after spending the 2021 season at the University of Colorado.

From the football program's full release:

University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Tuesday (Feb. 7) the hiring of Nick Gilbert as an offensive analyst for the Wolverines' coaching staff. Gilbert comes to Ann Arbor after spending the 2021 season at the University of Colorado.

Gilbert worked directly with former Michigan analyst Kyle DeVan as a quality control specialist with the offense in Boulder, assisting specifically with the offensive line.

Prior to joining the Colorado staff, Gilbert was the offensive line coach at the University of Idaho in 2021. The Vandals had a solid run game under Gilbert's direction, averaging 171 yards per game to rank 31st in FBS. They also set a school record with seven rushing touchdowns in a game.

During the 2020 COVID-19 season, Gilbert was an offensive quality control analyst at the University of Memphis. He worked with the running backs and tight ends, played an active role in scouting and recruiting and helped manage the team of graduate assistants.

Gilbert was the offensive line coach at Concord University (Athens, W.Va.) during the 2019 season. Prior to that appointment, Gilbert was a graduate assistant coach working with the offensive line at Idaho for three seasons (2013-15). He also served as a graduate assistant at Memphis in 2016 and spent two years in the same role at the University of Louisville (2017-18), working with the offensive line at both stops. The Memphis and Louisville offenses ranked tops in their conferences during Gilbert's stints with the programs. He began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach at Division III Heidelberg University, coaching the outside linebackers during the 2012 season.

Gilbert earned his bachelor's degree in Homeland Security in 2012 from Tiffin University (Ohio), where he was a three-year letterman playing on the Dragons' offensive line. Gilbert and Michigan quarterback coach Kirk Campbell crossed paths at Tiffin, where Campbell was the wide receivers and tight ends coach in 2011. Gilbert started his collegiate career at Erie Community College. He earned his master's degree in education from Idaho in 2016.

A Syracuse, N.Y., native, Gilbert graduated from Onondaga Junior/Senior High School where he lettered in football, basketball and lacrosse. During his time at Onondaga, Gilbert played alongside current Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, the Wolverines' all-time leading rusher.