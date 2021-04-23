The Michigan Wolverines' football team announced Courtney Morgan as the program's new Director of Player Personnel this afternoon. Morgan played for the Maize and Blue under former head man Lloyd Carr from 1999-03, winning Big Ten titles in both 2000 and 2003. He was also a three-year letterman, playing in 28 career games and making 11 starts along the offensive line. He played all five positions up front during his tenure, before graduating with a degree in sports management and communications from Michigan in 2003.

Michigan Wolverines football's Courtney Morgan played at U-M from 1999-03. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)

"Courtney is a Michigan Man through and through," head coach Jim Harbaugh said this afternoon. "His impressive track record will help our program tremendously. I'm looking forward to his fresh perspective and new insights from a recruiting and player development standpoint. "Michigan Football welcomes Courtney back to the athletic department and university community." "I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for bringing me back to the University of Michigan, a place that means a great deal to me in my life," Morgan added. "I look forward to showing our student-athletes what Michigan football can do for their lives on the field and beyond their playing years. "I can't wait to work with the outstanding staff that Coach Harbaugh has assembled. Go Blue!"

Morgan previously served as the Director of Player Personnel at Fresno State in 2020 and San Jose State in 2019. He was also the Director of Player Development at UCLA during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, creating a post-football transition course called "College to Career." It was a program made to help graduating players' transition to life after football. Morgan started The Boys and Girls Club's first major partnership with UCLA Football, where student-athletes attended weekly mentoring sessions with the non-profit organization.